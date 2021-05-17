Sharon Liggins Joins Endeavor Content As Senior Vice President Of Communications

Veteran PR executive Sharon Liggins has joined Endeavor Content as senior vice president of communications.

Liggins most recently served as vice president of publicity for Ava Duvernay’s narrative change collective ARRAY. In her new role with Endeavor Content, Liggins will oversee the strategic direction of communications activities across the studio’s many divisions, including film and television production, sales, and distribution, and joins the senior leadership team led by co-presidents Graham Taylor and Chris Rice.

“Sharon has an impeccable track record of sustained excellence across many platforms and genres of content,” Taylor and Rice said announcing Liggins’ appointment. “Her record as a creative campaign strategist and strategic advisor uniquely suit her to the next chapter in our continued growth, and we are excited by the exceptional knowledge and passion that she brings to the team at Endeavor Content.”

Liggins will be based in Los Angeles and the appointment is effective immediately.

During her tenure as ARRAY’s vice president of publicity, Liggins oversaw communications across the company’s public programming and social impact initiatives, independent film distribution platform, as well as personal publicity and appearances for DuVernay. Liggins also managed all publicity for series and films under the ARRAY Filmworks banner, collaborating with Warner Bros. TV, Netflix, NBC, HBO Max, OWN and the CW.

Prior to her time at ARRAY, Liggins worked as an independent consultant, working on projects including the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the Aretha Franklin documentary “Amazing Grace,” Stanley Nelson’s HBCU documentary “Tell Them We are Rising” and television producer Lemuel Plummer’s Zeus Network. Liggins also worked as a consultant for POP TV, WGN America, the Urban Movie Channel and The Broad museum, among others.

She also served as Universal Cable Productions’ head of communications, overseeing publicity for NBCUniversal’s top-tier series including “Suits,” “Psych,” “Covert Affairs” and “Warehouse 13.” Liggins was also ABC Studios’ executive director of communications, overseeing corporate comms and publicity for “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Lost,” “Ugly Betty,” “Scrubs,” “Criminal Minds” and “Ghost Whisperer.” Earlier in her career, Liggins worked at Hallmark Channel, CAA, PBS, and the independent PR firm DVG Communications.

Liggins is also a former two-term PR peer group governor for the Television Academy and co-chaired the organization’s diversity committee.

Endeavor Content’s recent slate of projects includes Apple TV plus’ “See” and “Truth Be Told” (with Kate Hudson joining star Octavia Spencer for its second season), as well as Hulu’s “Normal People,” the upcoming “Conversations with Friends” (starring Alison Oliver, Sasha Lane, Joe Alwyn, and Jemima Kirke) and “Nine Perfect Strangers” (with an ensemble led by Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall).

On the film side, the company is currently developing the George Gershwin-inspired musical drama “Fascinating Rhythm” from Martin Scorsese and John Carney. The company also recently announced a first-look producing deal with Stephanie Allain, and another with Layne Eskridge’s POV Entertainment.

optional screen reader Read More About: