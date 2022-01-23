cronaca

‘Sharp Stick’ Review: Lena Dunham’s Third Major Act Is Her First Disappointment

by
23 January 2022
‘sharp-stick’-review:-lena-dunham’s-third-major-act-is-her-first-disappointment

For a decade, Lena Dunham has kept more than busy, executive producing TV series like “Camping” and “Generation” and putting out her memoir. Yet she’s been notably selective about her main slate of projects, and “Sharp Stick,” which premiered tonight at the Sundance Film Festival, is her third major act. The first was “Tiny Furniture,” […]

%d bloggers like this: