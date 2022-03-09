shay-mitchell-uses-a-surprising-product-to-help-lift-and-firm-the-neck-area

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If the goal of your skincare routine is anti-aging, you have to focus on more than the face. Don’t neglect your neck! We’ve talked about which neck creams are best to use, but Shay Mitchell offered Us all a different type of product that we can use to lift and firm the area under our chin!

According to E! News, the actress said that she stumbled upon the Avajar Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask while traveling and decided to add it to her everyday routine. The purpose of the mask didn’t immediately stand out at first, but when we learned more about it, we realized just how useful it can possibly be!

Get the Avajar Perfect V Lifting Premium Mask (3 Count) for $45 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 9, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Dollface star said that she found these masks when she was in Japan and was instantly intrigued. “You just put it under and wrap it around your ears,” she explained, adding that they’re “kind of like those bands you use when you’re working out.” When she put it that way, it totally clicked for Us! You’re essentially using resistance to help tighten up the loose skin that may be around the chin, which may result in a lifted look. The mask also has different skin-nourishing ingredients — such as collagen and caffeine — to further promote positive results. The brand describes the product as being like a “corset” with the intention of shaping the jawline.

All you have to do is take off the protective film from the inside of the mask, place it under the chin and loop the straps over your ears — and leave it on for at least 20 minutes. You can get some cleaning done or do your hair while you have it on, and once you’re ready to take it off, you may be able to see the area of your face completely transformed! It may seem like an out-of-the-norm step to throw into your skincare regimen, but we’re willing to try anything that Mitchell says has actually worked for her!

