shay-mooney-celebrates-sons-asher-and-ames’-birthdays-with-joint-party

Celebrating their sweeties! Witney Carson, Erin Napier and more stars have pulled all the stops ringing in their kids’ birthdays in 2022.

The Dancing With the Stars pro’s son, Leo, celebrated his 1st birthday on January 4 with a Where the Wild Things Are-themed party. Fellow dancer Lindsay Arnold attended the bash with her daughter, Sage.

Carson called the event “a night to remember,” gushing via Instagram: “He partied his little heart out and got to celebrate with all his favorite people! It made us so happy. You’re so loved sweet boy.”

The social media slideshow came one day after the Utah native penned a touching tribute to the birthday boy.

“I can’t express how much your dad, [Carson McAllister], and I love you,” the Emmy nominee wrote on January 3. “Your sweetness and wild personality have kept us laughing, crying and running around like mad men. I love your precious cuddles, your kisses (cheek smooshes) and your laugh that melts me. You have stolen our hearts completely! We’re so lucky to have you as a son. We love you so much sweet boy!!!!! Happy 1st birthday loml!!”

That same day, Napier honored her eldest daughter Helen’s 4th birthday with a homemade cake. The reality star and the birthday girl spent a relaxing night in with husband Ben Napier and infant daughter Mae.

“We made a blue Elsa cake together and bought a balloon that looked like a llama, and had a tiny party with her favorite foods (lo mein and sesame street chicken) and her framily [sic],” the Home Town star told her Instagram followers at the time. “The day she was born there was a flu epidemic that was so serious we couldn’t leave the house or have company for many weeks. Now she’s growing up in the COVID world and it is very small. She has her family and a handful of friends and cousins, always in careful interactions, and I wish the world was different for them. Praying for normalcy to come sooner than later for all the little ones in the world tonight.”

Ben wished the “big sister” a happy birthday in a post of his own, gushing, “We talked about everything she did in this year of her life. She did things that I have never done, things that I’ll never do and things that I wish I could’ve done for her. I’m so proud of my tiny dancer.”

Keep scrolling to see how more celebrities celebrated their children’s big days, including Smallville star Tom Welling.