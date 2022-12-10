Sheikh Khalifa Bin Sultan Bin Hamdan Al Nayhanbreaks Four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ At CLYMB Abu Dhabi

CLYMB Abu Dhabi was honored to host Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan along with a group of professional skydivers yesterday to attempt breaking four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS .

Sheikh Khalifa and the group of skydivers succeeded in breaking four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS including ‘Largest head-down vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, ‘Largest head-up vertical skydiving formation in an indoor wind tunnel’, ‘Largest skydiving belly formation in an indoor wind tunnel’ and ‘Most skydivers in a wind tunnel with a number of skilled skydivers.

Home to the world’s largest indoor flight chamber, CLYMB Abu Dhabi is the region’s ultimate indoor adventure hub featuring a heart-pumping indoor skydiving experience like no other.

For more information on CLYMB Abu Dhabi, please visit: https://www.clymbabudhabi.com/

Located on Yas Island, CLYMB Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub. It is just minutes away from, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, an incredibly immersive indoor theme park.

Vittorio Ferla