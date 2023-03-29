sheikh-mansour-bin-zayed-al-nahyan-appointed-as-uae-vp





UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday named Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the country’s vice president, alongside a number of other appointments, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan was also named as the Minister of Presidential Court and was appointed alongside current Vice President Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, according to WAM.

Sheikh Mohamed appointed Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Hazza bin Zayed as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Tahnoun bin Zayed as Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, WAM said in later statements.

