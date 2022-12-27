sheikh-zayed-festival-features-special-events-and-fun-attractions-for-children-and-their-families

The Sheikh Zayed Festival continues to feature shows and fun events for all family members, including children whose first semester holidays coincides with New Year’s eve to welcome 2023.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival offers various entertainment areas that are suitable for children of all ages, for them to enjoy the most fun times in a safe recreational environment based on the highest international standards of safety and security. Some of the activities for children are Crazy Car, Glow and Flower Garden, Selfie Street, Dessert Museum and many more.

The Fun Fair City offers visitors of all age groups especially children, a world of fun and entertainment, games and rides such as rollercoasters, Ferris wheel, zip-line, and other thrilling experiences that operate with equipment of the highest standards of safety and security.

The Children’s City was conceptualized based on the interest of children to develop their talents, encourage their creativity, allow them to explore, play and learn through workshops, games and fun pursuits.

The Art District offers children a new experience that mixes, entertainment, art and interactive technology to immerse visitors in to an exciting artistic experience.

The House of Fear for the older age groups offers an exceptional thrilling adventure for fans of horror and suspense, as it includes dark rooms that visitors must pass through to complete the challenge.

Intense Go-Karting Competitions will be held for children to ride karting vehicles, where the contestants must compete and complete the round without incidents in less than five minutes to win several prizes.

At the Selfie Street area, children and their families are given a unique experience to take pictures and share them on social media networking sites with their friends. The street is donned with decorations full of vibrant and beautiful colors, three-dimensional decorations set-up in a photogenic way. In another attraction, visitors and their families, especially children can enjoy the Glow and Flower Garden by taking souvenir photos and video clips to document memories. A walk through the garden’s various figures and large flower structures can be enjoyed by a walk-through, in addition to the option of sitting on benches in the central courtyard to enjoy the attraction.

The Crazy Car area includes small cars for children where they can enjoy a fun drive safely. After a fun drive, children can enjoy exploring the Dessert Museum where they can take advantage of an opportunity to enjoy a walk featuring large donut structures, a banana beach, a suspended marshmallow room and many other exciting features.

The grounds of the Festival continues to hold many performances and attractions throughout its run from the Global Civilization Parade along to hundreds of cultural shows and activities for everyone in the family.

