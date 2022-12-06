sheikh-zayed-festival-lights-up-the-sky-with-“together-for-the-future”

In the presence of a large crowd of Festival visitors, the 51st UAE National Day celebrations at Sheikh Zayed Festival began on Friday at Al Wathba with various cultural attractions and entertainment activities that reflect the great achievements of the country from the founding of the nation to the present day when it has become one of the most prominent and advanced countries in the world.

On Friday, 2nd of December, the spectacular fireworks display lighted up the skies of Al Wathba to the delight of a large number of visitors. On Saturday at 10 pm, 3rd of December, the fireworks displays will continue along with a remarkable drone show with the theme, “Together for the Future”,that highlights the story of the nation and its successful journey to progress.

Friday’s activities also included the Abu Dhabi Police Band,the Heritage Village activities and various shows and performances.

Today, the 3rd of December,the Festival will feature a Union Parade, in addition to many other well-curated activities. The Festival welcomes visitors today from 2pm until1am and from 2 pm until 12am on Sunday, December 4.

On December 4, the Ministry of Interior will hold a military show to celebrate the joyous occasion at the Festival with the mounted police unit, the motorcycle unit, cyclists unit, sand bikes unit, the K9 unit,and the GTR patrol and more activities.

