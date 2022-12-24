sheikh-zayed-festival-to-welcome-the-new-year-with-international-events-and-performances

The Higher Organizing Committee of the Sheikh Zayed Festival, currently being held atAl Wathba in Abu Dhabi until March 18, 2023, is lining up a series of dazzling international folkloric and artistic events to welcome the year 2023 during its New Year’s celebrations.

The Sheikh Zayed Festival grounds will be hosting various unique events, activities and parades to celebrate the New Year, headlined by the largest fireworks display that will last for 40 minutes. The display is aiming to break 3 new Guinness World Records in terms of duration, volume and formation, which will give visitors of the Festival an exceptional experience during the first minutes of the year 2023.

On December 31st, the Festival’sgates will open from 3:00 pm to 2:00 am welcoming visitors with the Festival message, “Hayakum”. A record-breaking drone show, the first of its kind in the region, featuring more than 3000 drones will delight visitors as they welcome the New Year.

The celebrations also include various activities at the Heritage Village, which represents a unique art exhibition that showcases the UAE’s heritage through a replica of the four main environments where the Emirati civilization settled and flourished: the marine environment, the desert environment, the mountain environment, and the agricultural environment.

The celebrations will include special activities for children, ranging from plays and circus performances that will be held at the Children’s Theater, as well as fun games at Fun Fair City, sports activities by AlForsanInternational Sports Resort, and many other activities from 3:00 pm until 2:00 am.

The Global Civilization Parade includes more than 27 countries from all over the world will be welcoming the New Year through carnival shows, international folkloric performances and cultural shows that will roam the Festival grounds and other pavilions.

Visitors of the Festival can roam around the many different pavilions to enjoy and experience the cultural heritage of participating countries such as dances and live music shows on the theaters that are distributed across the pavilions. In addition to the Emirati traditional shows such as Al-Yola and Al-Razfa that are performed by Emiratiperformers, the visitors are offered an interactive experience full of fun and entertainment.

This year, the Sheikh Zayed Festival has a rich list of events and major entertainment shows. Since its inception, the Festival has been keen to raise awareness of the intellectual and cultural heritage of the United Arab Emirates and show the richness of its traditions and highlight the extent of its diversity by organizing a world-class cultural and entertainment event capable of attracting citizens, residents and tourists globally.

