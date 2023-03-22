shelter-seeks-foster-families,-donations-after-dogs,-puppies-rescued-from-breeding-operation

The City of Bloomington Animal Care and Control seized 68 dogs and puppies from an unauthorized breeding operation on Friday, March 17.

While they search for homes for the animals, Bloomington Animal Shelter is seeking aid from fosters. Potential fosters will be asked to provide temporary housing for 1-2 weeks.

The shelter is also in need of bedding and other monetary donations. Monetary donations are accepted Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 12-4 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 12-3 p.m.

Director of the Bloomington Animal Shelter, Virgil Sauder, says he is grateful for their volunteers and fosters coming to the aid of the animals.

Sauder also said he is “grateful to the Bloomington Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in removing the animals.”

The Monroe County Humane Association and Brown County Humane Society are also assisting in housing the dogs and puppies.

For questions regarding donations, please call Bloomington Animal Care and Control at 812-349-3492.

