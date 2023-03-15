sheriff’s-department-investigating-body-found-in-imperial-beach

IMPERIAL BEACH (CNS) – A body was discovered Tuesday in a marshy area of Imperial Beach, but authorities said they do not suspect foul play.

The discovery was reported to U.S. Border Patrol agents at around 12:25 p.m. Tuesday, who later dispatched sheriff deputies to the area south of the 700 block of Monument Road, within the Border Field State Park area near the border fence, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Border patrol agents, personnel from the sheriff’s Imperial Beach station and Imperial Beach lifeguards were working to retrieve the deceased person from the flooded area.

The victim is believed to be a man in his 70s.

