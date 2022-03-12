cronaca

‘Sheryl’ Review: At SXSW, a Rousing Portrait of Sheryl Crow, A Good-Time Rock ‘n’ Roll Angel with Real Demons

12 March 2022
The pop-music world, in many ways, has only gotten angstier (it would be hard to imagine a mood-poet chanteuse like Billie Eilish commanding arenas 20 years ago). But even back in the ’90s, Sheryl Crow was the kind of straight-up, middle-of-the-strike-zone, tasty-licks virtuoso of rock ‘n’ roll good times who seemed to have been put […]

