shipments-of-toxic-soil-from-train-derailment-to-indiana-landfill-have-resumed

Shipments of the toxic soil from the East Palestine train derailment to an Indiana landfill have now resumed.

Heritage Environment in Putnam County is taking in a lot of that toxic soil found to have dioxins in it, but the level of dioxins is within the acceptable area of safety according to government regulators.

Many residents in Putnam County had been against the soil being trucked in to the landfill.

Others have accepted it and trust that the landfill will do it’s job to keep the soil contained.

