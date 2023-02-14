WEB REPUTATION

Shooting at Michigan State University sends several to hospital

by Vittorio Rienzo
14 Febbraio 2023
BREAKING NEWS: Students at Michigan State University have been urged to shelter in place following one or more shootings on campus. Victims were being transported to a nearby hospital. The shooter remains at large.

UPDATE: Five victims are in the hospital following the shooting at Michigan State University, some with life-threatening injuries.

A news briefing was scheduled for 11 p.m. ET to discuss the details of the shooting.

