Few details have been relased but one person is on the mend after a shooting in South Bend. Officers were called around 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, to the 1800 block of Johnson Street.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or any suspects or arrests.

Anybody with information is asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9388 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP.

