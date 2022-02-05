shop-liverpool-los-angeles-and-living-in-yellow’s-new-capsule-2-days-early

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

If you ask Us, it’s never too early to start thinking about spring. Blooming flowers, sunshine, lemonade, rabbits and chipmunks scurrying around the yard and, of course, new clothes! Springtime is all about surrounding yourself with things that exude joy and happiness, and that’s what Living in Yellow is all about.

If you’ve enjoyed Living in Yellow’s collaborations with Liverpool Los Angeles in the past, start clearing up some hangers, because yet another exclusive capsule collection is coming your way! These pieces are all about Living in Yellow’s ethos of simple living, looking to inspire and empower women with versatile pieces they can wear again and again!

Get early access to the Liverpool Los Angeles x Living in Yellow collaboration on February 8 at LiverpoolJeans.com!

See it!

The best part of it all? This collection officially launches on February 10, but Us Weekly readers get to start shopping the capsule two days early in an exclusive pre-sale starting on February 8. So, what can you expect from this new batch of pieces? In one word, we’d say “greatness,” but we’ll go into more detail too!

“Women want pieces that they can put together easily. It’s about a simple, effortless style. And failsafe looks!” says Erin Schrader, founder of Living in Yellow. That’s why she and her team of all women have created this collection of 10 styles that can be mixed and matched without a second thought. This complete range of pieces is designed to take you from work to weekend, day to evening and beyond!

Get early access to the Liverpool Los Angeles x Living in Yellow collaboration on February 8 at LiverpoolJeans.com!

Let’s talk about the pieces themselves. We were quickly enamored with the plaid boyfriend blazer and matching cropped pants. They have a drawstring waistband. How cool is that? On a more casual day, we would definitely want to reach for the denim trucker jacket. It’s the perfect shade of blue for springtime. Underneath, we’ll grab one of the two soft, short-sleeve tees. One is a blush pink while the other is white with thin navy stripes!

See it!

This capsule has two pairs of blue jeans — one with a girlfriend cut and cuffed hems and another cropped skinny pair. There’s also a white pair and a high-rise brown pair with a button fly. And for those super warm days — and summer? A pair of frayed denim shorts! The thought of wearing shorts right now seriously has Us feeling giddy!

These are the types of pieces you can wear with sneakers, with heels or with sandals. However you want to dress them, they’re going to be ready to make each new outfit one of your faves yet. Just make sure you don’t miss out! This exclusive limited collection won’t stick around forever, so be sure your wardrobe is set for spring as soon as the pre-sale opens up!

Get early access to the Liverpool Los Angeles x Living in Yellow collaboration on February 8 at LiverpoolJeans.com!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!