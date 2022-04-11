shoppers-say-this-‘instant’-lifting-cream-actually-does-work-that-fast

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Let’s face facts: When we buy a skincare product that promises quick results, we often wind up disappointed. Either effects take longer that expected or the treatment doesn’t end up translating to our skin — so these days, we’re a bit weary when we come across a product that supposedly works instantly.

The truth is that we can never know how a particular serum or cream will react for us until we try it out. That said, reviewers can certainly sway Us into making a purchase. When we read that this face lifting cream from VOIBELLA BEAUTY actually works as promptly as its name suggests, we were immediately intrigued!

Get the VOIBELLA BEAUTY Instant Face Lift Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers who have tried this treatment can attest to how incredible it is. It promises to yield wrinkle-fighting action in as little as 60 seconds, and as luck would have it, it actually gets the job done! Not only do reviewers claim that this formula works, you can see it in action thanks to a video reel from the brand. We peeped it for ourselves and couldn’t believe our eyes!

So, how exactly does this magic cream work? The formula includes a powerful blend of ingredients that may help to tighten up the skin and significantly diminish fine lines, wrinkles and sagging. What provides the results that are visible in as little as as one minute is the added magnesium aluminum silicate, which is a mineral that comes from clay. This active ingredient is what may help your skin feel taut and firm — but the benefits that you can score from this treatment aren’t just temporary!

Get the VOIBELLA BEAUTY Instant Face Lift Cream for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 29, 2022, but are subject to change.

This formula also includes a peptides complex that can assist in smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles over time for longer-lasting results, plus stem cells to help with skin plumpness and seaweed extract for soothing hydration. And on top of all of these skincare benefits, this treatment will now only cost $18 to test out! What do we have to lose?

