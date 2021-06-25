showbox-cannes-slate-brims-with-korea’s-top-acting-talent

“Parasite” star Song Kang-ho, who will be part of the main competition jury at Cannes Film Festival this year, will do double duty as the representative of Emergency Declaration, the Korean action drama film which plays out of competition. Song is joined in the cast of the film by two of Korea’s best actors Lee Byung-hun (“G.I.Joe,” “Ashfall”) and Jeon Do-yeon, who previously won the acting palme at Cannes for her role in “Secret Sunshine.”

The film involves a terror plot on board a plane from Seoul to Hawaii, but where the supposed terrorist is himself on board, puzzling a veteran detective who is investigating. When a man dies on board shortly after take off, the transport ministry tries to find a way to land the plane.

The film, directed by Han Jae-rim (“The King,” “The Face Reader”), heads the Cannes Market slate of producer-distributor Showbox. Pre-sales have secured the film distributors throughout Asia, and also Italin-speaking and German-speaking parts of Europe.

Other titles on Showbox’s flight plan include: another disaster-drama “Sinkhole” which sees the sudden subsidence of a house, which was launched at Busan last year; “fantasy-drama “Our Season,” in which an old lady is given remission from death and gets to spend an unexpected vacation with her adult daughter.

The slate is rounded off by “In Our Prime,” a drama about the rapport between a well-to-do misfit schoolboy and the school caretaker who is a math genius escaped from North Korea. The film charts their growing relationship and the elements from his past that threaten it. Choi Min-sik, another of Korea’s most acclaimed actors, stars as the caretaker.