sibling-rivalry!-kim-kardashian-gets-‘vogue’-cover-over-sister-kendall-jenner

Awkward! There was brief tension between Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner on the latest episode of The Kardashians after it was revealed that the Skims founder, 41, had scored the March 2022 cover of Vogue over the 26-year-old supermodel.

On the Thursday, May 26 episode, Kris Jenner was visiting Kim during the beauty mogul’s Balenciaga photoshoot when the momager, 66, revealed the “bittersweet” news. “Last week American Vogue did a fantastic, amazing cover try with Kendall and as they were shooting, they called me from set and said, ‘By the way, they want to offer Kendall the cover of the March shoot,’” the Safely cofounder told Kim.

“I was so excited,” Kris shared before explaining there had been a change of plans. “I just got a call this morning from Kendall’s agent, and he says, ‘Good news, bad news. I am not sure that Kendall is going to be right for this cover. They asked Kim to do the cover.’”

In a confessional interview, the Selfish author expressed excitement over the opportunity, but she admitted to worrying about Kendall’s reaction. “I am so excited that I am going to be on the cover of Vogue,” Kim gushed. “I don’t care how many times you could be on the cover; it will never get old. This one just feels extra special to me. I am so honored to be a part of this.”

The KKW Beauty founder continued: “I feel so bad. Like, it is bittersweet. I am not telling [Kendall].”

When asked by producers how she would have handled this moment 15 years ago, Kim said: “I probably would have murdered Kendall myself for the cover if it was an option between the two of us. My desperation back in the day … she would have been buried before she got this cover.”

Later in the episode, Kris broke the news to Kendall, telling the supermodel she was nervous about her reaction. The 818 Tequila founder, however, had no hard feelings.

The Teen Choice Award winner opened up further about the situation in her own confessional interview: “There is not an upset bone in my body.”

Kendall added, “Chris, my agent, called me and told me. I am happy for my sister, and she should be really happy. There is not an upset bone in my body because I think it went to the right person. Don’t get me wrong, I would have been extremely honored and beyond excited to get this Vogue cover.”

The March issue marked Kim’s third Vogue cover. For her first, she appeared alongside her now ex-husband Kanye West for the magazine’s April 2014 issue. The reality star has also been featured on the Chinese, Indian and Spanish editions of the publication.

In her latest cover, Kim spoke about her split from West, 44, and how she’s now prioritizing her own happiness. “For so long, I did what made other people happy. And I think in the last two years I decided, I’m going to make myself happy … And even if that created change and caused my divorce, I think that’s important to be honest with yourself about what makes you happy,” she told Vogue at the time.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and West wed in 2014 and split when she filed for divorce in February 2021. The former couple share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3.

Kendall has also appeared on the cover of Vogue, landing the September issue in 2016 in addition to being featured on the covers of Vogue Japan, Vogue Australia, Vogue España and Vogue Deutsch.