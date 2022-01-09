sidney-poitier-documentary-in-production-at-apple,-oprah-winfrey-attached-as-executive-producer

A documentary about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier is in production at Apple, a source close to the project has confirmed to Variety. Oprah Winfrey is attached as executive producer for the Apple Original Films release. Apple and Winfrey have been in production on the documentary for more than a year. […]
