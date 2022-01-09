cronaca

Sidney Poitier Documentary in Production at Apple, Oprah Winfrey Attached as Executive Producer

by Ufficio Stampa
9 January 2022
sidney-poitier-documentary-in-production-at-apple,-oprah-winfrey-attached-as-executive-producer

A documentary about the career and life of the late Sidney Poitier is in production at Apple, a source close to the project has confirmed to Variety. Oprah Winfrey is attached as executive producer for the Apple Original Films release. Apple and Winfrey have been in production on the documentary for more than a year. […]

%d bloggers like this: