Sidney Poitier Family Speaks Out Following Actor’s Death at 94: ‘His Faith in Humanity Never Faltered’

by Ufficio Stampa
8 January 2022
Sidney Poitier’s family remembered the Hollywood giant as a humanitarian, a leader and a devoted artist in a statement issued Friday evening, a day after his death at the age of 94. The actor, who became the first Black person to win the Oscar for lead actor with 1963’s “Lilies of the Field,” died at […]

