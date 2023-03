Silver Beach Hotel in downtown St. Joseph is reopening.

They have been renovating for the past two years and now say that they are close to letting building inspectors into the hotel to approve it.

A previous fire damaged the electrical system and caused plumbing issues and frozen pipes, which led to the shut down.

Riverview Hospitality Group, the owners, say that their goal is to open before the start of the tourist season.

Vittorio Ferla