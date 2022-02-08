sister-wives’-gwendlyn-trolls-kody’s-google-descriptor-post-christine-split

Jokes on her dad? Sister Wives‘ Gwendlyn Brown trolled her father, Kody Brown, after searching his name online following his split from her mom, Christine Brown.

The 20-year-old reality star shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Monday, February 7, of what appeared when she typed “Kody Brown” into her Google search bar. The answer: “Christine Brown’s ex-husband.”

Gwendlyn captioned the screenshot, “I’m deadass [serious] when I tell you this is what comes up when you Google my father.”

Kody, 53, and Christine, 49, made headlines in November 2021 when the Utah native announced that the pair were separating after 25 years of marriage.

“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave,” Christine, 49, wrote via Instagram at the time. “We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family.”

Christine, who also shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Ysabel, 18, and Truly, 11, with the Wyoming native, spiritually wed Kody in 1994.

The duo’s relationship ups and downs have been documented on the TLC series. During season 16 of the show, Christine revealed that the “intimate part” of their marriage was “over” after more than two decades together.

“I’m not OK with staying in a marriage where there’s no intimacy,” the Becoming Sister Wives coauthor said during the January 23 episode. “That’s not a real marriage. I’m not interested in a half marriage or a partial marriage or whatever we have.”

During the episode, Kody claimed Christine “murdered our intimacy with betrayal,” which only solidified her to move from the plural family’s Arizona property back to her home state of Utah.

Two months after parting ways, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that Kody had no plans of going through a spiritual divorce with Christine.

“He wouldn’t give Christine — or any of his other wives for that matter — the courtesy of going along with [a formal ceremony] since he feels betrayed,” the insider said in January, adding that the patriarch has “become more angry and bitter” recently.

Christine, for her part, claimed that she and Kody are divorced — at least in her mind.

“In our church, polygamous women can leave. They are not trapped,” she said during part two of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special, which aired on Sunday, February 6. “I haven’t been a member of that church for a long time, I left a long time ago. I don’t really care. I think that God’s fine if I just want to be happy.”

Kody confirmed that Christine was no longer an active member in their family’s church, adding, “Right now, it’s in God’s hands and I’m not worried about it. God sorts those things out.”

When Christine joined Kody’s polygamist family in 1994, he was legally married to Meri Brown (the two tied the knot in 1990) and had a spiritual union with Janelle Brown (the two have been together since 1993.) The Brown family patriarch later divorced Meri, 51, in order to legally wed Robyn Brown in 2014 and adopted her three children — David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16 — from a previous marriage.

Kody is the father of 18 children, sharing daughter Mariah, 26, with Meri, and six kids — sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 24, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17 — with Janelle, 52. He and Robyn, 43, have two children of their own: Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6.

