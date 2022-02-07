sister-wives’-kody-is-‘not-in-sync’-with-janelle,-more-tell-all-revelations

In the hot seat! Kody Brown got real about where he and wife Janelle Brown stand during the second part of the Sister Wives: One on One tell-all special on Sunday, February 6.

During the episode, Kody, 53, sat down with Sukanya Krishnan to discuss his family’s recent struggles, many of which fans saw throughout season 16 of the TLC series. His three wives, Janelle, 52, Meri Brown and Robyn Brown, all did their own separate interviews on a variety of subjects — including whether they’re still intimate with their husband.

Christine Brown, who announced her separation from Kody in November 2021 after 25 years together, also spoke about the family’s ups and downs.

Part one of the tell-all was heavily focused on Kody and Meri’s rocky romance after the duo tied the knot in 1990. The twosome, who share 26-year-old daughter Mariah, have since hit a few bumps in the road, with Meri, 51, previously admitting that she and the Wyoming native haven’t been intimate in almost a decade.

This week’s episode, however, shifted its focus to Kody’s relationship with Janelle, whom he spiritually married in 1993. The couple, who share six children — sons Logan, 27, Hunter, 24, Robert Garrison, 23, and Gabriel, 21, and daughters Maddie, 26, and Savannah, 17 — haven’t been seeing eye to eye on raising their kids and on what comes next for them.

“In COVID, everybody has to make sacrifices. I feel like they’ve been the biggest jack wagons about what’s been going on,” Kody said during the Sunday tell-all, referring to Janelle and Christine.

Janelle admitted that Kody’s strict rules amid the coronavirus pandemic weighed heavily on her kids, especially Garrison and Gabriel.

“Kody didn’t trust [them],” she said of her spouse’s dynamic with the boys, noting that their relationship is “still very strained.”

The mother of six pointed out that “several of [Kody’s] children are at odds with him because of the way his COVID rules went down.” Kody, for his part, explained during the episode that he hopes all of his children “will come back” and live on the acreage he bought in Arizona, but as of now, he doesn’t think that’s likely.

“I want my kids around me. I love them,” he said. “They want my company, but I struggle with the lack of respect they have for my leadership.”

Christine, who shares son Paedon, 23, and daughters Aspyn, 26, Mykelti, 25, Gwendlyn, 20, Ysabel, 18, and Truly, 11, with Kody, recalled speaking to Janelle about her relationship with the patriarch while on vacation together amid hints that the couple weren’t in a good place.

“She goes, ‘I have always thought Kody was a great dad. I know he’s still a great dad. We have things to work out, but I’m not planning on leaving,’” the 49-year-old reality star recalled.

Christine later admitted that it wasn’t an easy decision to step back from the whole family after realizing that she and Kody couldn’t move further with their romance.

“It’s not fun breaking people’s hearts. At my core, I just want people to be happy,” she said. “It tore me apart. It was super, super sad. Kody and I are divorced. We’re completely separate.”

Kody also shares two children — Solomon, 10, and Ariella, 6 — with wife Robyn, 43, whom he legally wed in 2014 after divorcing Meri. The marriage made it possible for Kody to also adopt Robyn’s three children — David, 21, Aurora, 18, and Breanna, 16 — from a previous relationship.

Scroll down for the biggest revelations from part two of Sister Wives: One on One tell-all: