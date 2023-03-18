Six-month reprieve from price hike on popular diabetes drug

by Vittorio Ferla
18 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
six-month-reprieve-from-price-hike-on-popular-diabetes-drug


The drug was expected to be removed from the PBS by the manufacturer in April, sharply pushing up its price, but it will now remain on the scheme until October.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “Six-month reprieve from price hike on popular diabetes drug

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: