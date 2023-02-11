sixth-saudi-arabia-relief-plane-departs-for-earthquake-hit-syria,-turkey





A sixth humanitarian aid flight from Saudi Arabia has left for earthquake hit areas in Turkey and Syria after the devastating catastrophe which has killed more than 23,000 people across the region.

The Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday that the aid flight left the Kingdom’s King Khalid International Airport on Friday, carrying 98 tons of relief aid, including food items, tents, blankets, rugs, and shelter bags, in addition to medical supplies.

The flights are operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief).

On Thursday, Al Arabiya reported that Saudi rescue and medic teams landed in Turkey’s Adana as part of the air bridge to provide aid to the victims of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Later the same day, a second aircraft landed in Adana Airport carrying 108 tons of relief supplies which included food, tents and medical aid.

Three more humanitarian aid flights left for Adana airport in Turkey on Friday.

The Kingdom is accepting donations through its “Sahem” program to provide aid for the tens of thousands of people left displaced following Monday’s disaster.

