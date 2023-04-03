sj-co-health-officials-support-fda-decision-to-make-narcan-over-the-counter

The St. Joseph County Health Department are applauding a recent FDA decision to approve over-the-counter Narcan.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report new overdose deaths involving opioids have gone up in the last three years. Drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental deaths, though first responders have been fighting back with naloxone, typically in the form of the drug Narcan.

The FDA recently approved selling that opioid treatment over the counter without a prescription. Pharmacies will have it on shelves this summer, but community centers and health departments often hand it out for free.

St. Joseph County health officials are calling the new availability “a big win.”

