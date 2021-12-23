cronaca

Sky Studios Strikes Development Deal With ‘Be Water’ Maker Dorothy St Pictures

23 December 2021
Comcast-owned Sky Studios has struck a development deal with Dorothy St Pictures, the production company behind titles including Bruce Lee documentary “Be Water” and Audible Original “Killer Book Club.” Founded by Julia Nottingham, Dorothy St Pictures describes itself as the “female-led home for filmmakers, both new and established” with an aim to approach topics from […]

