so-cute!-celebrity-couples-who-shared-the-screen-after-marriage

Relationship goals? It’s not every day that one gets to work alongside their significant other, but several celebrity couples have been lucky enough to do just that over the years — even after tying the knot!

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, for example, have appeared in a few of the same projects. The first time they worked closely together was for the Jack Ryan star’s directorial debut, A Quiet Place, in 2018. Speaking with reporters backstage at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Blunt admitted that people warned her that teaming up with her husband would hurt their marriage.

“My favorite thing about shooting A Quiet Place, for sure, was working with John. We had never done it before and it is kind of the great unknown. You go into this process not knowing what it’s going to be like,” she said. “A lot of people were like, ‘You’re going to be divorced by the end of it!’ Actually, we were so much closer.”

Kristen Bell, meanwhile, was directed by her longtime love, Dax Shepard, in his remake of CHiPS in 2017. In the comedic film, the Good Place actress plays her real-life spouse’s soon-to-be ex-wife. “It was hard to be mean to him because my character is like his estranged, trophy wife,” Bell said on Good Morning America in 2017.

“She’s over him because he’s not winning trophies anymore,” she continued. “And so I have to be really, really mean to him, and it was difficult because I do really [like him] … He’s so endearing, and I like him so much.”

Though the romance between exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt is no more, the Academy Award nominee recalled what it was like to work on his former wife’s popular sitcom, Friends, in 2001.

“I remember it. It’s a great cast, man. I mean, they laugh and really have a great time with each other. But I flubbed my first line,” the Ad Astra actor told Access Hollywood in September 2019. “We had to stop and start again.”

