Sofia Goggia en tête, Joana Haelen chasse Priska Nufer du podium

by pappa2200
26 Febbraio 2023
Reportée à ce dimanche, la descente dames devrait débuter à 11h sur le Haut-Plateau. Si les conditions météorologiques le permettent.

