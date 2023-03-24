‘Soldiers of God’: The religious rights movement born in a Strathfield office

by valipomponi
24 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘soldiers-of-god’:-the-religious-rights-movement-born-in-a-strathfield-office


Christian Lives Matter is part of an expanding movement which overlaps with anti-vaccination and conspiracy networks in Sydney.

valipomponi

0 comments on “‘Soldiers of God’: The religious rights movement born in a Strathfield office

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: