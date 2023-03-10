‘Solemn responsibility’: Albanese flags new billions for defence

by pappa2200
11 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
‘solemn-responsibility’:-albanese-flags-new-billions-for-defence


With a formal agreement on the new submarines to be unveiled soon, Anthony Albanese vowed to find the money to back the plan despite criticism from China.

pappa2200

0 comments on “‘Solemn responsibility’: Albanese flags new billions for defence

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: