Solidarity statement of the Socialists and Democrats, the Greens/EFA and the Left Groups in the European Parliament with the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) in Türkiye

Against the backdrop of the final verbal defence of the Peopleʼs Democratic Party (HDP) in Türkiye, now scheduled for 11 April 2023, the Socialists and Democrats, the Greens/EFA and the Left Groups in the European Parliament express their solidarity with the HDP and condemn in its strongest terms the attempts to ban the party and its politicians from politics. A…
