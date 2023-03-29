some-push-for-la-jolla-to-become-a-city-independent-of-san-diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Some La Jolla locals are proposing a separation from the city of San Diego.

Those in support of this cause say it would allow the area to address their own priorities, and boost its economic impact on the greater San Diego region.

But, if La Jolla were to become its own city, they would be subject to the state’s strict housing laws. Meaning, La Jolla would have to build many new affordable housing units to comply with regulations. Something the small coastal city of Del Mar is having trouble finding available land to do.

The President of the Association for the City of La Jolla, Trace Wilson, discussed the issue with KUSI’s Matt Prichard on Good Evening San Diego.

valipomponi