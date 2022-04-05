cronaca

Sono Sion, Japanese Film Director, Accused of Sexual Harassment

by
5 April 2022
sono-sion,-japanese-film-director,-accused-of-sexual-harassment


Sono Sion, the self-proclaimed maverick Japanese film director known for raunchy indie movies including “Love Exposure” and “Antiporno,” has been accused of sexual harassment by several actresses in Japan’s film industry. The accusations were published Monday by the Shukan Josei PRIME entertainment news and gossip site. In a lengthy article, several actresses made accusations against […]

