Sony Pictures announced Thursday it has blocked out an awards-friendly spot on Dec. 23, 2022 for the Whitney Houston biopic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie. Coming up first on Oct. 29 is the novel adaptation “A Mouthful of Air,” starring Amanda Seyfried, Finn Wittrock, Amy Irving and Paul Giamatti. Amy Koppelman wrote […]