soroptimist-international-of-san-diego-presents-“unstoppable-women”-fashion-show

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Soroptimist International of San Diego will be hosting a luncheon, awards ceremony, and entertainment on March 18, 2023. We expect over 200 attendees for this unique event which highlights the Soroptimist Live Your Dream Award recipients of cash grants to female heads of household.

Ten 2023 awardees have been selected.

The Soroptimist Live Your Dream: Education & Training awards provide women who provide the primary financial support for their families with resources to improve their education, skills, and employment prospects so that they can achieve economic empowerment.

The event, chaired by Erin Liddell, will open with local boutique shopping opportunities, then the luncheon and awards ceremony, followed by the live theatrical fashion show presented by Gretchen Productions and closing with fun opportunity drawings and networking.

Gretchen Bergman, of Gretchen Productions, previewed this year’s event on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.

The 2020 show can be seen below:

