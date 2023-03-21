‘Sound judgment, integrity’: Pivotal RBA governor Bob Johnston dead at 98

21 Marzo 2023
Bob Johnston, RBA governor under Paul Keating and pivotal to some of the nation’s most important financial reforms, has died at the age of 98.

