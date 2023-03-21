‘Sound judgment, integrity’: Pivotal RBA governor Bob Johnston dead at 98 by Ufficio Stampa 21 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Bob Johnston, RBA governor under Paul Keating and pivotal to some of the nation’s most important financial reforms, has died at the age of 98. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘Sound judgment, integrity’: Pivotal RBA governor Bob Johnston dead at 98” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘Sound judgment, integrity’: Pivotal RBA governor Bob Johnston dead at 98”