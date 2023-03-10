south-bay-teacher-re-arrested-on-14-new-charges,-possession-of-child-pornography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 34-year-old National City primary school teacher jailed this week for allegedly committing lewd and lascivious acts on a 13-year- old former student of hers was re-arrested today on suspicion of additional crimes, authorities reported.

Jacqueline Ma, an instructor at Lincoln Acres Elementary School, was out on bail when detectives took her into custody for the second time in four days, according to the National City Police Department.

NCPD officials announced the new allegations against Ma in a prepared statement, describing them only as “additional felony charges.”

The initial accusations came to light Monday, when a parent of one of Ma’s ex-pupils contacted police to report that the teen had been having “an inappropriate relationship” with her, according to the NCPD.

The agency did not disclose further details.

“The National City Police Department will not be releasing any additional information about this case, as the victim is a minor and the investigation is ongoing,” department officials asserted in their public statement.

Vito Califano