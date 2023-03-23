south-bend-cubs-to-offer-new-specialty-food-options-at-each-home-game

The South Bend Cubs will offer a new specialty food option during each and every homestand during the upcoming season.

First up to bat on the menu is the Loaded Walking Taco and later, in April, a Bacon Dog.

May and June’s menu items include Chicken Waffle Cones, Mac-n-Cheese Bites, Cheesesteak Fires and more.

The team credits Executive Chef Josh Farmer for the creative food. Fans will also notice upgrades to the digital menu boards inside the concession stands, making the selection process even easier. =

Here’s the season’s full schedule of specialty menu items:

April 11-16: Loaded Walking Taco (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)

April 25-30: Bacon Dog (available at Burgertopia located on the 1st base side)

May 2-7: Chicken Waffle Cone (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

May 23-28: Mac ‘n Cheese Bites (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

June 6-11: Cheesesteak Fries (available at Steakadelphia cart on 1st and 3rd base side)

June 20-25: Apple Empanada Sundae (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

July 4-9: Pork Tenderloin Sandwich (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

July 18-23: Fried Pickles (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 1-6: Popcorn Shrimp (available at the Waveland and Sheffield concessions stand)

August 22-27: Mac ‘n Cheese Dog (available at the Clark and Addison concessions stand)

September 5-10: Fried Cheesesteak À La Mode (available at Sweet Spot located next to Gate A)

COPA/Cinco De Mayo Food Items:

Elotes Bowl: Elotes, Cilantro Lime Rice, Carnitas (available at Cubs Cantina on the 3rd base side)

Empanada Nachos: Empanadas topped with roasted pork and salsa verde (available at Smokey Joe’s located next to Gate B)

