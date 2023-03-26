MONDO

South Bend Cubs to offer reserved parking at Four Winds Field

The South Bend Cubs have new parking updates.

They’re offering reserved parking at Four Winds Field.

They’ll have an online pre-reserved option, which they call Premium Reserved Parking.

The goal is to ease the traffic flow and make it easier to park near the ballpark.

Lot B will have reserved parking for $13 to reserve online.

Those reservations will be available until 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the game.

The South Bend Cubs parking management partner this season is LAZ Parking.

