south-bend-cubs-to-offer-reserved-parking-at-four-winds-field

The South Bend Cubs have new parking updates.
They’re offering reserved parking at Four Winds Field.
They’ll have an online pre-reserved option, which they call Premium Reserved Parking.
The goal is to ease the traffic flow and make it easier to park near the ballpark.
Lot B will have reserved parking for $13 to reserve online.
Those reservations will be available until 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the game.
The South Bend Cubs parking management partner this season is LAZ Parking.
