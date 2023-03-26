south-bend-cubs-to-offer-reserved-parking-at-four-winds-field

The South Bend Cubs have new parking updates.

They’re offering reserved parking at Four Winds Field.

They’ll have an online pre-reserved option, which they call Premium Reserved Parking.

The goal is to ease the traffic flow and make it easier to park near the ballpark.

Lot B will have reserved parking for $13 to reserve online.

Those reservations will be available until 30 minutes after the scheduled start of the game.

The South Bend Cubs parking management partner this season is LAZ Parking.

valipomponi