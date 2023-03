Starting Tuesday, March 7, the South Bend Farmers Market will be open for an artisan and antique week.

Not only can you support local businesses and grab fresh food, but you can find handmade items like jewelry, clothes such as knitted scarves, and candles from the Cardinal Candle Company.

Artisan and Antique Week runs March 7th, 9th, and 11th.

Vittorio Rienzo