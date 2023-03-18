south-bend-firefighters-battle-blaze-at-vacant-home-on-chestnut-street

South Bend firefighters were called to battle a blaze at a vacant home in the 200 block of Chestnut Street.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. on Friday, March 17.

Upon arrival, crews were met with fire and smoke coming from multiple windows in the 2-story vacant structure. A ladder was deployed and used to douse the fire at the front of the structure. Ladders were also deployed around all sides of the structure.

There was no report of injuries to any firefighters. The origin and cause of the fire remain under investigation.

Investigators remind the public and/or anyone to not enter the structure due to the extreme danger of possible collapse due to fire damage.

