south-bend-man-found-guilty-for-murder-in-connection-to-october-2021-death

A South Bend man has been found guilty of murder in connection to a woman’s death back in October of 2021.

South Bend police were called to the victim’s home in the 800 block of South Lake Street on the report of a possible abduction. That’s where they found Agnew’s body, after she was shot multiple times.

There were signs of a struggle and a check of surveillance video showed Travis Logan Jr. and another suspect, Tobias Shaw, at the scene.

Police also connected Logan to the crime through a pair of glasses that was left behind.

Shaw, who was also charged in connection with Agnew’s death, will go to trial in May. Logan is set for sentencing next month.

Below is a statement from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office regarding the

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, a jury found Travis William Logan Jr., 22, of South Bend guilty of Murder for his role in the Oct. 15, 2021, death of Sa’Sha Nichelle Agnew, 30, of South Bend.

In addition to count I, Murder, the jury found Mr. Logan guilty of count II, Felony Murder; count III, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, a level 2 felony; and a firearm enhancement.

The Honorable Jeffrey L. Sanford entered a judgment of conviction on counts I and III. To avoid double jeopardy, count II was dismissed.

The sentencing range for Murder is 45 to 65 years. The sentencing range for a level 2 felony is 10 to 30 years. The sentencing range for a firearm enhancement is five to 20 years. Sentencing is scheduled for April 17 in front of Judge Sanford.

Vito Califano