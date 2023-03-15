MONDO

South Bend mayoral candidate debate

by valipomponi
15 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
south-bend-mayoral-candidate-debate


The South Bend Democratic mayoral candidates are having a debate.

It’s being hosted by ABC 57 News.

The debate is between Mayor James Mueller and Henry Davis Jr. It’s happening Wednesday, March 14, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. inside the arts building at IU South Bend.

ABC 57 will air that debate and stream live from their website.

Democratic At-Large candidates will have a debate on March 28. Those running for South Bend City Clerk will have there’s on March 21. All are at IU South Bend.

valipomponi

0 comments on “South Bend mayoral candidate debate

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: