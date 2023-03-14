south-bend-police-department-encouraging-residents-to-register-their-cameras

The South Bend Police Department is encouraging residents to register their cameras to help fight crime.

They’re rolling out the Sync South Bend Camera Registry Program.

The city says that their goal is to give South Bend Police a list of all public-facing cameras across the city so that they can help out with criminal investigations.

The new directory of cameras will help investigations to go by quicker.

Clips from cameras will be shared with a secure link.

Those who registered cameras with the previous program will have to re-register.

You can learn more about the business camera integration and register your residential or business cameras here.

