south-bend-police-department-looking-to-fill-remaining-positions

There are only a few spots left to join one of the highest paying local police departments.
The South Bend Police Department is looking for those 21 and older who are looking for a career with endless opportunities for advancement.
Qualifications include: Have a high school diploma or GED certificate
Be able to pass a competitive written exam
Have no felony criminal convictions
Have no conviction of a domestic violence-related offense (either misdemeanor or felony)
Be of good moral character
Must pass mandatory drug screening
Have no history of hallucinogenic drug use (LSD, Mushrooms, Mescaline, Ecstasy, etc.)
Possess a valid driver’s license from current state of residence
Military discharge (if applicable) cannot be characterized as “other than honorable”, “bad conduct”, or “dishonorable”
Be able to pass a physical agility assessment test
Must submit to in-depth background investigation, polygraph, psychological testing, and medical examination.
Applications are due by June 19. You can apply here: www.sbpolicejobs.com