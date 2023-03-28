south-bend-police-department-looking-to-fill-remaining-positions

There are only a few spots left to join one of the highest paying local police departments.

The South Bend Police Department is looking for those 21 and older who are looking for a career with endless opportunities for advancement.

Qualifications include: Have a high school diploma or GED certificate

Be able to pass a competitive written exam

Have no felony criminal convictions

Have no conviction of a domestic violence-related offense (either misdemeanor or felony)

Be of good moral character

Must pass mandatory drug screening

Have no history of hallucinogenic drug use (LSD, Mushrooms, Mescaline, Ecstasy, etc.)

Possess a valid driver’s license from current state of residence

Military discharge (if applicable) cannot be characterized as “other than honorable”, “bad conduct”, or “dishonorable”

Be able to pass a physical agility assessment test

Must submit to in-depth background investigation, polygraph, psychological testing, and medical examination.

Applications are due by June 19. You can apply here: www.sbpolicejobs.com

valipomponi