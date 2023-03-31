south-bend-police-department-offers-free-drop-stop-products-to-residents

The South Bend Police Department is partnering up with Drop Stop for Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

They’ll be giving away Drop Stop tools to help prevent drivers from taking their eyes off the road.

The Drop Stop was featured on Shark Tank and is a useful tool that blocks the gap between the driver’s seat and the center console, preventing cell phones, keys, money and food from falling into the hard-to-reach spaces.

Residents who stop by the South Bend Police Department can visit the front desk to pick up a Drop Stop for free.

The products have also been installed in the department’s patrol vehicle.

