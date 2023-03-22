south-bend-police-department-purchase-50-new-aeds

The South Bend Police Department has purchased 50 new automated external defibrillators to replace outdated equipment.

Officials say these new automated defibrillators, known as AEDs, cost around $1,100 each.

Two grants were awarded to the department, which helped fund the purchase.

Representatives of the department say having these AEDs in officers’ vehicles will help save lives.

Officers will receive training on the new models which have voice instructions to help guide officers through the life-saving process.

