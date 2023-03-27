south-bend-police-review-board-director-candidates-list-narrowed-down

An update for the South Bend police review board candidate list:

The South Bend Common Council has narrowed down the list for the Director of the Community Police Review Board Office.

Members of the council held a private meeting to discuss a recommendation resolution for Mayor James Mueller, since he will be making the decision.

Stephanie Ball and Charles L. King are the top two choices from the council.

The full council will see the resolution during their next meeting and make decisions before putting their choices on the mayor’s desk.

Vittorio Rienzo